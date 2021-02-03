February ’21 Baseball Signings

(WSPA) – Several baseball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.

Andrew Bright has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Florence Darlington (Byrnes Athletics)

Jamison Bagwell signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (Boiling Springs Athletics)

Vance Wagner signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (Boiling Springs Athletics)

List of February Baseball Signings