February ’21 Baseball Signings

High School Standouts

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Several baseball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.

  • Andrew Bright has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Florence Darlington (Byrnes Athletics)
  • Jamison Bagwell signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (Boiling Springs Athletics)
  • Vance Wagner signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (Boiling Springs Athletics)

List of February Baseball Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Nick WaldropBlue RidgeColumbia International
Joey MurrayBlue RidgeCoker
David LewisBlue RidgeClemson
Bryce RoddeyBlue RidgeNorth Greenville
Andrew BrightByrnesFlorence Darlington
Peyton NelsonHillcrestCollege of Charleston
Brady JeffcoatHillcrestCoker
Landen ThurstonHillcrestFlorence Darlington
Vance WagnerBoiling SpringsUSC Lancaster
Jamison BagwellBoiling SpringsUSC Lancaster

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories