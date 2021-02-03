February ’21 Baseball Signings

(WSPA) – Several baseball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.
List of February Baseball Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Nick Waldrop
|Blue Ridge
|Columbia International
|Joey Murray
|Blue Ridge
|Coker
|David Lewis
|Blue Ridge
|Clemson
|Bryce Roddey
|Blue Ridge
|North Greenville
|Andrew Bright
|Byrnes
|Florence Darlington
|Peyton Nelson
|Hillcrest
|College of Charleston
|Brady Jeffcoat
|Hillcrest
|Coker
|Landen Thurston
|Hillcrest
|Florence Darlington
|Vance Wagner
|Boiling Springs
|USC Lancaster
|Jamison Bagwell
|Boiling Springs
|USC Lancaster