February ’21 Football Signings

(WSPA) – Several football players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.

Andre Goodman signs letter of intent to play football at Appalachian State (Greenville Athletics)

Aces Scott signs letter of intent to play football at Georgia Military Academy (Greenville Athletics)

Brayden Blackmon signs letter of intent to play football at Western Carolina (Byrnes Athletics)

Nazeviah Burris signs letter of intent to play football at Stetson University (Byrnes Athletics)

Robert Higdon signs letter of intent to play football at North Greenville University (Byrnes Athletics)

Aries Scott signs letter of intent to play football at Georgia Military Academy (Greenville Athletics)

Terrence Gist signs letter of intent to play football at Air Force Academy (Greenville Athletics)

J.Q. Jones signs letter of intent to play football at Limestone University (Greenville Athletics)

Preston Lounds signs letter of intent to play football at Limestone University (Greenville Athletics)

Riggs Faulkenberry joins Clemson Football as a preferred walk-on (Greenville Athletics)

Michael Meadors to join the football program at the University of the Cumberlands (Broome Athletics)

List of February Football Signings