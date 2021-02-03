February ’21 Football Signings

(WSPA) – Several football players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.
List of February Football Signings
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Preston Lounds
|Greenville
|Limestone
|Aces Scott
|Greenville
|Georgia Military
|Aries Scott
|Greenville
|Limestone
|Terrence Gist
|Greenville
|Air Force
|Andre Goodman
|Greenville
|Appalachian State
|J.Q. Jones
|Greenville
|Limestone
|Brayden Blackmon
|Byrnes
|Western Carolina
|Nazeviah Burris
|Byrnes
|Stetson
|Robert Higdon
|Byrnes
|North Greenville
|Gabe Watson
|Chapman
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Landon Sauers
|Crescent
|Charleston Southern
|Cameron Eubanks
|Dorman
|North Greenville
|Zay Foster
|Dorman
|Benedict
|Cooper Trnavsky
|Dorman
|Newberry
|Omar Khan
|Dorman
|Presbyterian
|Christian Santana
|Easley
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Andre Lindsay
|Gaffney
|Howard
|Robert Dorsey
|J.L. Mann
|Union (KY)
|Se’maj Johnson
|J.L. Mann
|Union (KY)
|Drew Campbell
|Pickens
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Zander Gravely
|Pickens
|Erskine
|Miller De’Armond
|Greer
|Western Carolina
|E.J. Bradford
|Greer
|North Greenville
|Dylan Geese
|Greer
|Benedict College
|J.J. Hudson
|T.L. Hanna
|Navy
|Ryan Winn
|T.L. Hanna
|Georgia Military
|Sims Watley
|T.L. Hanna
|Brevard
|Michael Meadors
|Broome
|University of the Cumberlands
|Riggs Faulkenberry
|Greenville
|Clemson (Preferred Walk-on)