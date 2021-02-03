February ’21 Football Signings

High School Standouts

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WSPA) – Several football players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.

List of February Football Signings

NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Preston LoundsGreenvilleLimestone
Aces ScottGreenville Georgia Military
Aries ScottGreenvilleLimestone
Terrence GistGreenvilleAir Force
Andre GoodmanGreenvilleAppalachian State
J.Q. JonesGreenvilleLimestone
Brayden BlackmonByrnesWestern Carolina
Nazeviah BurrisByrnesStetson
Robert HigdonByrnesNorth Greenville
Gabe WatsonChapmanLenoir-Rhyne
Landon SauersCrescentCharleston Southern
Cameron EubanksDormanNorth Greenville
Zay FosterDormanBenedict
Cooper TrnavskyDormanNewberry
Omar KhanDormanPresbyterian
Christian SantanaEasleyLenoir-Rhyne
Andre LindsayGaffneyHoward
Robert DorseyJ.L. MannUnion (KY)
Se’maj JohnsonJ.L. MannUnion (KY)
Drew CampbellPickensLenoir-Rhyne
Zander GravelyPickensErskine
Miller De’ArmondGreerWestern Carolina
E.J. BradfordGreerNorth Greenville
Dylan GeeseGreerBenedict College
J.J. HudsonT.L. HannaNavy
Ryan WinnT.L. HannaGeorgia Military
Sims WatleyT.L. HannaBrevard
Michael MeadorsBroomeUniversity of the Cumberlands
Riggs FaulkenberryGreenvilleClemson (Preferred Walk-on)
February 2021 Upstate Football Signings

