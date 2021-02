(WSPA) – Several softball players throughout the Upstate signed their national letter of intent to play in college during the February signing day period.

Micah Tate signs to play softball at USC Salkehatchie (Greenwood Athletics)

Micah Tate signs to play softball at USC Salkehatchie (Greenwood Athletics)

Micah Tate signs to play softball at USC Salkehatchie (Greenwood Athletics)

List of February Softball Signings