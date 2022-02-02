February ’22 Baseball Signings

(WSPA) – Area baseball players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the February signing period.
These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.
|NAME
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|Brody Conn
|Daniel
|Clemson
|Brooks Mauro
|Daniel
|Spartanburg Methodist
|Trevor Merck
|Seneca
|USC Union
|Cohl harding
|Seneca
|SMC
|Kaden long
|Seneca
|USC Union
|Wyatt Stone
|Hillcrest
|Limestone University
|Carson Matthews
|Hillcrest
|SMC
|Caide Linker
|Crescent
|Spartanburg Methodist
|Grayson Selepes
|Byrnes
|USC Sumter
|Gabe Rogres
|Byrnes
|Newberry College
|Brandt Miller
|Blue Ridge
|Coker University
|Brandt Somero
|Blue Ridge
|USC Sumter
|Ryan Hill
|Blue Ridge
|Columbia International