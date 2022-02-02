February ’22 Baseball Signings

High School Standouts
(WSPA) – Area baseball players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the February signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

  • Hillcrest’s Carson Matthews signs letter of intent to play baseball at SMC (WSPA)
  • Gaffney’s Matthew Moore signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (WSPA)
  • Wyatt Stone signs letter of intent to play baseball at Limestone University (WSPA)
  • Gaffney’s Wade Vinesett signs letter of intent to play baseball at Limestone University (WSPA)
NAMEHIGH SCHOOLCOLLEGE
Brody ConnDanielClemson
Brooks MauroDanielSpartanburg Methodist
Trevor MerckSenecaUSC Union
Cohl hardingSenecaSMC
Kaden longSenecaUSC Union
Wyatt StoneHillcrestLimestone University
Carson MatthewsHillcrestSMC
Caide LinkerCrescentSpartanburg Methodist
Grayson SelepesByrnesUSC Sumter
Gabe RogresByrnesNewberry College
Brandt MillerBlue RidgeCoker University
Brandt SomeroBlue RidgeUSC Sumter
Ryan HillBlue RidgeColumbia International

