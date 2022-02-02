February ’22 Baseball Signings

(WSPA) – Area baseball players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the February signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

Hillcrest’s Carson Matthews signs letter of intent to play baseball at SMC (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Matthew Moore signs letter of intent to play baseball at USC Lancaster (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Wade Vinesett signs letter of intent to play baseball at Limestone University (WSPA)

Hillcrest’s Wyatt Stone signs letter of intent to play baseball at Limestone University (WSPA)