February ’22 Football Signings

(WSPA) – Area football players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the February signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

Marquis Bradley signs letter of intent to play football at SC State (WSPA)

Tyler Smith signs letter of intent to play football at SC State (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Sayer Whitman signs letter of intent to play football at The Citadel (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Phillip Wade signs letter of intent to play football at Newberry College (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Hunter Turner signs letter of intent to football at UNC Pembroke (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Eddie Tate-McDowell signs letter of intent to play football at Benedict College (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Ken Littlejohn signs letter of intent to play football at Limestone University (WSPA)

Gaffney Football celebrates several team signings (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Landon Bullock signs letter of intent to play football at Presbyterian College (WSPA)

Hillcrest’s Dallas Shirley signs letter of intent to play football at Newberry College (WSPA)

Hillcrest’s Tripp Smith signs letter of intent to play football at East Carolina (WSPA)

Hillcrest’s Houston Curry signs letter of intent to play football at Virginia (WSPA)

Hillcrest’s Jeremy Bland signs letter of intent to play football at Erskine College (WSPA)

List of February Football Signings