(WSPA) – Area softball players signed their national letter of intent to compete in college athletics during the February signing period.

These will be updated as more athletes sign throughout the day and month.

Hillcrest’s Ryleigh and Ashleigh Mcleskey sign letters of intent to play softball at Union College (KY)

Hillcrest’s Kristyn Ezzo signs letter of intent to play softball at Mars Hill (WSPA)

Gaffney’s Abigail Price signs letter of intent to play softball at Limestone University (WSPA)