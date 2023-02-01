Several area high school athletes made their plans for college official Wednesday on the February National Signing Day, a period that was once the only opportunity for football players to sign. That’s changed in recent years with the advent of the early football signing opportunity in December.

Below is a list of area athletes who confirmed their plans.

BYRNES

Caleb Melton, football, Limestone

CLINTON

Dre’ Aiken, football, Anderson University

Justin Copeland, football, North Greenville

Bryson James, football, Anderson University

Jishun Copeland, football, Newberry College

Hezekiah Kinard, football, Anderson University

DANIEL

Emma King, volleyball, King’s College(PA)

Kinsley Dunn, softball, North Greenville

Jaylen Brown-Wallace, football, Wingate

Myquan Geer, football, Newberry

Misun Kelley, football, Clemson

Eli Merck, football, Oklahoma

Bryce Smith, football, Clemson

DORMAN

Braxton Chipley, volleyball, King University(TN)

Tyler Kuehl, volleyball,Limestone University

Riley Tresslar, competitive cheer, Presbyterian College

Dasia Ferguson, basketball, Coker University

Javin Bradley, football, Limestone University

Emo Fowler, football, Newberry College

Jonathan Frazier, football, Limestone University

DJ Porter, football, Appalachian State University

Charles Smith, football, Newberry College

Graham Smith, football, Limestone University

Will White, football, Wofford College

GREENVILLE

Michaela Bowman, volleyball, Johnson C. Smith

Keyshawn Robinson, football, Allen

Cameron Perfater, football, Limestone University

Luke Krall, football, University of Charleston(WV)

Tyler Brown, football, Clemson

Greenville athletes at their signing ceremony Wednesday.

GREER

Bryce Foster, football, NEWBERRY

Alston McGee, football, NEWBERRY

Clayton Brown, track&field, ERSKINE

ST. JOE’S

Chris Johnson, football, Presbyterian College

Colin Jordan, swimming, Xavier University

Cade Hagan, golf, Anderson University

Alexa Rose Pahila, gymnastics, SUNY Cortland

SENECA

Cam Johnson, football, Charleston Southern

Elijah Jones, football, Newberry College

Jaxon Burnette, football, Middlebury College(VT)

Cade Eavenson, football, Anderson College

Mattie Padgett, golf, North Greenville

Dee Goodine, track&field, Converse College

Trevor Shepherd, swimming, Emory and Henry

WESTSIDE

Jeremie Brown, football, SC State

Hunter Puckett, football, SC State

Titus Crisler, football, Anderson

WOODRUFF

Anthony Graybill, football, ANDERSON UNIVERISTY

Jacob Abreu, football, UNIV OF THE CUMBERLANDS(KY)

Carson Tucker, football, UNIV. OF THE CUMBERLANDS(KY)

Ty Ellis, football, UNIV. OF THE CUMBERLANDS (KY)

WREN

Travon West, football, Wake Forest