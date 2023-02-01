Several area high school athletes made their plans for college official Wednesday on the February National Signing Day, a period that was once the only opportunity for football players to sign. That’s changed in recent years with the advent of the early football signing opportunity in December.
Below is a list of area athletes who confirmed their plans.
BYRNES
Caleb Melton, football, Limestone
CLINTON
Dre’ Aiken, football, Anderson University
Justin Copeland, football, North Greenville
Bryson James, football, Anderson University
Jishun Copeland, football, Newberry College
Hezekiah Kinard, football, Anderson University
DANIEL
Emma King, volleyball, King’s College(PA)
Kinsley Dunn, softball, North Greenville
Jaylen Brown-Wallace, football, Wingate
Myquan Geer, football, Newberry
Misun Kelley, football, Clemson
Eli Merck, football, Oklahoma
Bryce Smith, football, Clemson
DORMAN
Braxton Chipley, volleyball, King University(TN)
Tyler Kuehl, volleyball,Limestone University
Riley Tresslar, competitive cheer, Presbyterian College
Dasia Ferguson, basketball, Coker University
Javin Bradley, football, Limestone University
Emo Fowler, football, Newberry College
Jonathan Frazier, football, Limestone University
DJ Porter, football, Appalachian State University
Charles Smith, football, Newberry College
Graham Smith, football, Limestone University
Will White, football, Wofford College
GREENVILLE
Michaela Bowman, volleyball, Johnson C. Smith
Keyshawn Robinson, football, Allen
Cameron Perfater, football, Limestone University
Luke Krall, football, University of Charleston(WV)
Tyler Brown, football, Clemson
GREER
Bryce Foster, football, NEWBERRY
Alston McGee, football, NEWBERRY
Clayton Brown, track&field, ERSKINE
ST. JOE’S
Chris Johnson, football, Presbyterian College
Colin Jordan, swimming, Xavier University
Cade Hagan, golf, Anderson University
Alexa Rose Pahila, gymnastics, SUNY Cortland
SENECA
Cam Johnson, football, Charleston Southern
Elijah Jones, football, Newberry College
Jaxon Burnette, football, Middlebury College(VT)
Cade Eavenson, football, Anderson College
Mattie Padgett, golf, North Greenville
Dee Goodine, track&field, Converse College
Trevor Shepherd, swimming, Emory and Henry
WESTSIDE
Jeremie Brown, football, SC State
Hunter Puckett, football, SC State
Titus Crisler, football, Anderson
WOODRUFF
Anthony Graybill, football, ANDERSON UNIVERISTY
Jacob Abreu, football, UNIV OF THE CUMBERLANDS(KY)
Carson Tucker, football, UNIV. OF THE CUMBERLANDS(KY)
Ty Ellis, football, UNIV. OF THE CUMBERLANDS (KY)
WREN
Travon West, football, Wake Forest