GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville senior wide receiver Tyler Brown announced his commitment on Thanksgiving to join the Clemson Tigers football program.

Brown, a four-star recruit, has 835 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns this season for the Red Raiders, who are set to compete in the Upper State Final on Friday.

Brown helped lead Greenville’s explosive offense that averages 50 points per game. After starting 0-3, the Red Raiders have won 10 straight.