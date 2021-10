(WSPA) – Greer native and top-ranked high school tight end in the country, Jaleel Skinner, committed to the University of Alabama Friday afternoon.

Skinner made the announcement live on 247Sports around 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Crimson Tide beat out Clemson, Florida State, Miami and Texas for the five-star recruit.

Former Greer WR/TE Jaleel Skinner picks Alabama over Clemson, Florida St., Texas, Miami & others.@WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) October 8, 2021

Skinner transferred from Greer to IMG Academy in Florida ahead of the 2021 fall season.