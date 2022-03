Greer –

Blue Ridge guard Justin Bailey is averaging 28.8 points, 12 rebounds and 4.6 assists a game and the future USC Upstate Spartan has upped his scoring average to 36 points a contest during the Tigers playoff run to a 3A state title game appearance.

Bailey and the Tigers will face Orangeburg-Wilkinson at USC Aiken Friday night at 7:30.

The Tigers have never won a state championship in basketball.