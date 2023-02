Piedmont –

Monday night, Wren defeated Daniel to reach the 3A Boys Upper State Final. The Golden Hurricanes are a team that has just 2 seniors in Johnathan Whysong and Jacob McQueen, both those two combine to average 32 points a game. Wren started the season 5-4, but got hot and have won 17 of 20 games including 6 straight heading into Saturday night’s contest against Travelers Rest.

The Wren girls are also in the 3A Upper State Final and will play Southside Saturday evening.