High School Standouts: Adom Appiah, Spartanburg Day

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Day’s Adom Appiah was recently named the Heisman Trophy Trust National Scholarship winner for his exceptional contributions to the local community over the years.

As a seventh-grader, Appiah was tasked with creating a school project to give back to the community. And he decided on a celebrity basketball game to act as a fundraiser for local charities. Out of that came a non-profit organization, Ball4Good. And the celebrity game became an annual event.

Over the years through Ball4Good, Appiah has raised over $100,000 for Upstate charities including the Boys and Girls Club.

The Spartanburg Day senior has also received the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award, Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, and the William R. Simms Award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy.

The scholarship awards Appiah $10,000 to be put towards a future education. He’s considering Yale, and Duke, among others.

He and the female national scholarship winner, Dia Chawla, will also be recognized during the televised Heisman Trophy Presentation on Saturday, December 11.

