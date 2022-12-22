TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Eastside senior basketball player Alaysia Nash reached a high school career milestone as she continues an impressive season with the Eagles.

On Friday, December 16 Nash led the Eagles with 17 points en route to a 64-33 win over Hillcrest. But what made the game memorable was that Nash reached 1,000 career points in the victory.

“Well first I have to have amazing teammates because I can’t do it by myself,” Nash said of the achievement. “And a coaching staff to push me and I have to work myself and go through a lot of training.”