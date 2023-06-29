ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Ayanna Hunt was just an eighth grader when she claimed her first title as individual state champion in discus.

Just a couple years later, the rising junior has added two more state titles to her trophy case and is a heavy favorite to repeat in her final two seasons at Westside High School.

Her coaches are familiar faces, considering they are her mother, Ayokka, and grandfather, Butch Green.

Three family members including Ayokka and Green are part of Westside’s Athletic Hall of Fame, an honor Ayanna hopes to receive in the future.