SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hillcrest quarterback Bennett Judy and receiver Avery McFadden lit up the scoreboard in historic fashion last Friday.

Both set school records in the 62-14 win over Greer as the Rams improved to 2-0 on the season.

Judy threw for 456 yards, a program record, and six touchdowns. McFadden had a school-record 241 receiving yards and three scores.