GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout is having a breakout season for the St. Joseph’s Knights.

Junior Brayden Johnson is leading the team in rushing yards with 824 and in touchdowns, having ran in 19 so far this season.

“I had a big brother here, so I’ve kind of always just been his little brother,” said the running back. “He graduated last year so me coming back out, it just feels like I get a fresh start and I can just show people who I am.”

