SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions softball team is one win away from securing the program’s first-ever state championship.

Broome, led by a talented group of seniors, cruised through the postseason to an Upper State Championship win over Union County last week. This week, they’ve split games one and two of the AAA State Championship with Aynor.

The Centurions took game one, 7-0 and fell 2-1 in game two.

Two of the senior leaders are pitcher Karley Green and shortstop Bella Angeli. Green has signed to play for North Greenville next season while Angeli will be taking her talents to Lander.

“We have so much trust in each other and so much better communication because we have been with each other for so long,” said Angeli. “We’ve been trying to do this since seventh grade and we’ve gotten so far since ninth grade.”

“It’s great to share that with them; we’ve been through a lot of fun, hard work, dedication, bad times and good times,” said Green. “It’s just nice to finally be here.”

Broome will take on Aynor at Gilbert High School on Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. for the deciding game.