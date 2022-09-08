GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Southside Christian freshman Carson Bolemon helped Team USA take home a gold medal at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 Baseball World Cup this past Sunday in Mexico.

Bolemon, a left-handed pitcher, helped send Team USA to the championship following a stellar outing against Chinese Taipei in which he took a no-hitter into the fifth ending. He ended up pitching five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts in the team’s 3-1 win in the Super Round matchup.

Bolemon and the team defeated Cuba 4-3 in the championship September 4 to take home the gold for a second-straight year on Sunday in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The freshman standout was selected as part of a competitive process involving several roster cutdowns from 70 to the final 20 in late August.

Bolemon was also a part of the 1A State Championship Southside Christian baseball team this past May as an eighth-grader.