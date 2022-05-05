GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Christ Church boys lacrosse, led by senior goalie Nico Ludkowski, took runner-up at the 2022 AAAA State Championship, its first title-game appearance in the program’s history.

Ludkowski was the lone senior on the team this season and recorded 100 saves for the Cavaliers en route to a 14-6 overall record.

“Being a senior and helping these younger guys has really meant a lot to me,” said Ludkowski. “Because we’re as tight as can be off the field. We’re always running around and having fun. I know I can trust any one of them to have my back.”

“Everything comes back to relationships,” said Head Coach Joe Cummings. “I believe that if you have positive, healthy relationships that’s going to drive performance…And it’s been really great to see them come together and really humble themselves.”

Christ Church fell to Lucy Beckham in the state championship 10-8 on April 30.