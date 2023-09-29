CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – Landrum’s new offense under first year Head Coach Brent Bridges is working in their senior running back’s favor.

Colton Link rushed for 407 yards on 21 carries and six touchdowns in the team’s 74-34 week five win over Blue Ridge, a school record. He has already surpassed the 1,000 yard mark after finishing last season with 1,267.

The two-way player who is also a standout corner on defense credits the uptick in production to Coach Bridges’ spread philosophy on offense.

“Last year we ran wing-t and it was kind of all boxed in. This year it’s spread out and I got two different holes to choose from,” Link said.

On top of being a centerpiece on the football team, Link also competes in wrestling, track and weight lifting where the school’s strength program are the most recent state champions.