(WSPA) – This week’s High School Standout cemented himself in school record books in his final season with the Christ Church Cavaliers.

In his senior season, running back Dashun Reeder carried the ball 220 times for 1,509 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Northwestern commit also contributed on defense where he accounted for 27 tackles, one blocked kick and a fumble recovery.

Maybe the most impressive stat, Reeder recently passed the 4,000 yard career-rushing mark, making him the program’s all-time leading rusher.

Reeder has the chance to add to his numbers when the Cavaliers face St. Joseph’s in the Class 1A Upper State Final this Friday.