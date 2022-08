ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – Dorman senior running back Demarius Foster had a performance for the ages in the first game of the 2022 high school football season this past Friday.

In the Cavaliers’ season-opener versus Greenville, Foster rushed for 306 yards and three scores en route to a 53-28 win.

Foster averaged over 15 yards per carry in the contest and scored on runs of 73, 35 and 56 yards.