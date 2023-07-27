GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Emma Kirlin opted out of her final year of high school soccer to start her next chapter ahead of schedule.

After committing to Florida State University, the rising senior decided to graduate early and head to Tallahassee in the spring, with the hopes of getting in valuable practice time before her first collegiate season.

The goalie has received numerous awards throughout her more than 10 years playing. She was also apart of the inaugural Greenville Liberty Soccer Club team, South Carolina’s first women’s pre-professional soccer team.