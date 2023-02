Franklin Davis has had a break-out junior season for the Landrum Cardinals, helping them to a 23-3 regular season and third straight region title.

The 6’3″ guard averages 19.8 points per game, which puts him among the state leaders.

He’s done this for a team that waltzed through Region 1-2A with a 10-0 mark, has won 11 straight, and enters postseason play ranked number four in 2A in the most recent SC Coaches Poll.