CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Billy Glenn was on the 1961 team when Clinton baseball won the state championship. Sixty-two years later, he saw his grandsons do what no other team has done since, bring another title back to Clinton.

Carson and Jaydon Glenn helped the Red Devils capture the 3A state title in May with the support of that 1961 team, including grandpa, in the stands.

With Carson entering his senior year this upcoming season and Jaydon coming in as a rising sophomore, the team will look to do what the 1959 and 1960 teams did by going back-to-back.