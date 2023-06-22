GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville High School ended the 2022-2023 school year on a historic note. Three of their student-athletes won the title of South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year, the first time the school has had that many awarded in a single year.

Caroline Lyerly, the first of the school’s athletes to receive the award, ended her senior year as both the team and individual 4A state champion in girls cross country. She is continuing her academic and athletic career at the University of Tennessee.

A week later distance runner Knox Young learned he would be joining his teammate as the school’s second recipient of the award. Like Lyerly, Young earned an individual title at the 4A state championship to finish his junior season.

To cap it off, starting pitcher and Ole Miss commit Taylor Rabe learned in June that he was the school’s third Gatorade Player of the Year winner.

The three athletes are the first in their respective sports to win the award at Greenville High School.

Each student-athlete received a grant through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative. Both Lyerly and Young donated to the Girls on the Run organization. Rabe contributed his funds to the Turn Two for Youth foundation.