GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout has had eyes on him since middle school, but his eyes are firmly set on Colonial Life Arena.

With a 6-foot, 8-inch frame and explosive style of play, Powdersville’s Hayden Assemian has long been an interest for recruiters looking for strong, physical players.

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris got his guy when the power forward announced his commitment to play with the Gamecocks come graduation back in October.

“It’s just a really good coaching staff. They fit my style of play,” said Assemian. “I feel like me going over there will help me be a better person and player. Just the development they have over there and the relationships.”

With almost two full seasons with the Patriots before the junior heads to Columbia, he has one big goal.

“Win two more state championships, two more than we have right now. Keep on going with regions, little by little,” Assemian said.

Fourth year head coach Austin Anderson said he was excited for not only Assemian, but for a community of young players who will get to see one of their own as a Gamecock. As for Assemian’s potential now and beyond, that’s all in his hands.

“It’s tremendous. He’s got tremendous potential if he just works hard, day in and day out, works on his mindset, there’s really no ceiling for him,” Anderson said.