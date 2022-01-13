High School Standouts: Jay Dillard, T.L. Hanna baseball

High School Standouts
(WSPA) – T.L. Hanna’s Jay Dillard excelled on the diamond and the gridiron for the Yellow Jackets and now prepares to take his talents to Clemson.

Dillard signed his national letter of intent in December, 2021 to play baseball for the Clemson Tigers.

This past season, Dillard had a batting average of .342 and an on base percentage of .494. He recorded 26 hits that included 11 doubles, adding three home runs as well. He also had 11 stolen bases and a .957 fielding percentage as a shortstop/infielder.

