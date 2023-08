SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout rushed for just over 1,000 yards and helped lead his team to their first winning season since 2017. The kicker, he was just a freshman.

Broome’s Jaylen McGill is one of the top ranked running backs from the 2026 class in the nation and has goals of becoming number one.

The rising sophomore has received offers from several Power 5 colleges, including one from the University South Carolina.