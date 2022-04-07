SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Oakbrook Prep junior midfielder Jonah Biggar helped lead the Knights to a second-straight SCISA state championship last season and has them at a 5-2 record so far in 2022.

Biggar has played for Oakbrook Prep since eighth grade, and his crowning achievement came last year when he scored the golden goal for the Knights in the title game against Hilton Head in the fourth overtime. Biggar had recently torn his meniscus, and after missing the team’s postseason run he returned to action just minutes before the championship-securing goal.

As a sophomore, he became the youngest player ever named captain under Head Coach Will Wellborn.

Biggar is verbally committed to playing at the University of South Carolina for the 2023 season.