GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Christ Church junior center Jordan Butler has made a big impact on the team’s success over the past few seasons and is garnering national attention ahead of his senior season.

Butler is averaging 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.4 blocks per game this season. He’s shooting 54% from the field while adding a steal and an assist per game.

The 6’11” center is among ESPN’s top 100 prospects for the class of 2023.