Josh Harrison has had an interesting athletic journey in his high school career.

He played basketball at J.L. Mann as a freshman and then considered a move to Christ School in Asheville to continue in the sport.

On his visit there, he met the football coach and decided to give the game that both his father and grandfather had played at a high level.

He ended up making the right choice as he grown into a college prospect and as a junior this season is among the Greenies sacks leaders with 10 to go with 51 tackles and 11 tackles for loss.

Harrison has drawn college interest from Clemson and North Carolina and he’s already visited the Tar Heels, Duke, and Wake Forest. He anticipates drawing interest from other FBS programs and Jackson State, an FCS level school that’s currently unbeaten, has already offered him a scholaship.

Harrison’s also an excellent student and anticipates drawing interest from Ivy League schools as well.

