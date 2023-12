GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout has basketball in his DNA.

Riverside’s Julen Iturbe is the son of Clemson alum and former EuroLeague pro Iker Iturbe and the younger brother to Alexei whom he played with at Riverside High for a season.

Through five games so far in his senior season, Iturbe is averaging 19.2 points per game, 8.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Iturbe made his committment to American University official in November.