WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – When Woodruff sophomore June Welch stepped up to the mat in the 3A State Championship on February 26, she approached it like just another bout. The conclusion, however, made it anything but as she became the first female ever to win an individual wrestling state title.

“I just thought I won. It wasn’t really a big deal until after then I realized it was pretty cool that I won a state championship,” Welch said.

A wrestler for six years, with a background in Jiu-Jitsu, Welch took home the 3A championship win at 106 pounds, beating an opponent that had recently pinned her in the Upper State championship.

“It just felt great winning and I just worked on defending move that he got me in at Upper State but the rest was pretty much the same,” Welch said of her strategy ahead of the title tilt.

“She’s very quiet, but very determined; very goal-oriented,” said head coach John Harper. “And I think that has served her well in the wrestling room.”

At just 16 years old, Welch made history. But it took some time to process the magnitude of the moment, even for coach Harper.

“I think it kind of set in a couple minutes after when you have an opportunity to digest what just happened. You know it’s a cool experience to be a part of.”

While girls wrestling isn’t sanctioned in the state, Welch hopes this historic achievement can serve as an encouraging stepping stone toward growing the sport in South Carolina.

“I would just say to at least try it and work hard and just be confident in yourself,” Welch said. “And know that you can do whatever you put your mind to.”

“I think this is an opportunity to really have our state to look at it and take a serious look at it,” Harper added. “And maybe move towards that sanctioning of the sport like other states have.”

Not far removed from the unprecedented win, Welch is already moving on to the next goal: the NHSCA national tournament beginning March 25.

“It feels good that I won, but I’m just going to continue to work hard and practice.”

Displaying that same focus and determination that’s made her a part of South Carolina history.