Eastside junior guard Justin Ray continues a stellar season, and is closing in on a program milestone as well.

Ray enters Friday night’s game at Laurens just 84 points shy of the Eastside career scoring record. He’s amassed 1,060 points in his time on the varsity and this season is averaging 22.6 points as well as 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per game.