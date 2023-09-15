TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – Kalvin Banks out of Eastside High had himself a monster of a game last Friday night in the team’s 54-40 win over Blue Ridge.

The senior racked up 420 yards on 24 carries and erupted for six rushing touchdowns, both school records.

“I just find grass, get in it and get going,” Banks said.

Approaching the halfway point of the season, Banks is primed to wrap up his high school career as one of the best running back’s in school history.

Coach Andre Woolcock believes that, even with all Banks is capable of on the field, he is an even better person off of it.