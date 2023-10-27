SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout leads a stacked Broome offense on their way to a region 3-3A championship.

Quarterback Kamajay Brackett-Brannon hasn’t only been successful throwing the ball, racking up 1,192 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions, but is arguably just as effective in the ground game. Through nine games so far this season, the senior has added 999 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns to his name.

Now, Brackett-Brannon and the Centurions have their toughest battle on Friday when they face reigning region champs in the Chapman Panthers.