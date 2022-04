Dorman’s Kasey Wolfe threw a perfect game last Thursday in a 6-0 win over Mauldin.

Earlier in the week, she’d tossed her second no-hitter of the softball season as the junior is a big reason why the Cavaliers have been in the hunt for a region title this season and expect to be a factor in the upcoming 5A playoffs.

Wolfe has committed to USC-Aiken for her college softball.