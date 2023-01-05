Kayzzin McDowell has upped his game in his junior season in the Byrnes High program, averaging over 13 points per game and becoming a leader on the court.

He and his team will also get a novel experience this weekend when they play in the McDonald’s Shot Clock Showcase at Byrnes High against Wade Hampton as the tripleheader will use a 35 second shot clock, allowed by the South Carolina High School League is such events this season.

The Spartanburg Boys take on Oakbrook Prep in the 4:30pm opener followed by the Wade Hampton/Byrnes girls and boys games.

A similar afternoon/evening event at Greenville High includes five boys games and seven area teams among them.

The games begin at 1pm.

Eastside vs. Mauldin, 1pm

B. Springs vs. Riverside, 2:30pm

Cross Creek vs. Dorman, 4:00pm

Southside vs. Greenville, 5:30pm

Cannon(NC) vs. Pebblebrook(GA), 7:00pm