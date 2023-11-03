ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout has taken the opportunity to be featured as one of Hanna’s premiere running backs and run with it, literally.

KD Patterson entered the high school post season with 1,420 rushing yards, 22 rushing touchdowns and averaging 11.7 yards per carry. The junior also added a receiving touchdown, bringing his total to on the season to 23.

As best as we can tell, Patterson now holds the school record for most touchdowns in a season with 23 and most in a single game after running in six against region foes JL Mann.

Watch below for more on KD’s breakout season: