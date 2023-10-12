CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout is a key piece of an undefeated Daniel Lions team with a culture of winning and their eyes on a third State title in four years.

Quarterback Kolton Chapman has had to be patient as the school suffers no shortage of talent at all positions but, in his senior season, Chapman has racked up 1,058 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns, two rushing, and just one interception through seven games.

After getting some touches in the first two weeks, Chapman worked his way into a more solidified role in week three where the team traveled to Hartwell, Georgia and defeated the Hart County Bulldogs 52-21.

Head Coach Jeff Fruster said, just like any other position, quarterbacks must earn their spot each week.

“Kolton is doing a great job of responding to cues,” said Fruster. “We talk to this team a lot about dealing with adversity and what that looks like; belonging to a process, knowing minimally how to get yourself back to a process and I think Kolton’s doing a very good job of getting himself back to his mental process and that enables him to be able to compete day in and day out.”

Watch the rest of Coach Fruster’s interview below: