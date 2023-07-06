MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Lady Mavs basketball program was thought to be building for the future. Instead they proved doubters wrong as the team with all underclassmen on the starting roster went back-to-back as region 1-5A champs and claim their first Upper State Championship title since 1957.

The young team is guiding by third year head coach Angel McGowan who has claimed the title of region 1-5A coach of the year in her first two seasons with the team.

With the experience gained both from a heartbreaking loss in 2021-2022 and the championship run last season, this young team is eyeing a feat no other team in the program has claimed, back-to-back state champions.