BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout is coming off quite the impressive week.

Senior Landon Sprouse entered the new year with a bang, scoring 38 points in a team matchup against JL Mann and another 31 against Hillcrest to tally a whopping 69 points in just two games.

“I’m just trying to do my role as best as I can and help my team to win as much as we can. If that’s scoring points or getting rebounds or playing harder on defense, I’ll do it,” Sprouse said.

Second-year head coach Craig Martin said the team knowing how to get the ball to him helps, but the hard work Sprouse has put in can’t be ignored.

“A lot of it goes to him. He’s put in the extra time in the gym, working on his game. He’s gotten stronger in the weight room and it’s paying huge dividends right now,” Martin added.

Averaging just over 20 points per game, the lone senior on the team has stepped out of his comfort zone in more ways than one to help lead the Bulldogs to success.

“We had nine seniors last year and they set a really good example for me on how to lead and how to communicate with my team as best as I can,” Sprouse said.

Coach Martin said the verbal side of leading a team is where Sprouse has grown the most.

“Landon is a kid that when I came here said hardly anything and now, all the sudden, he’s communicating more in practice, he’s demanding more out of his teammates and becoming more of a leader,” said Martin. “Asking a kid to do more like that and him doing those things, I couldn’t be happier with that part because those are things that you’re going to take when you’re done playing basketball.”

With region play officially underway, Sprouse and the Bulldogs have a tough road ahead of them. Coach Martin said the team has gained the confidence to know they can compete, now it’s all about how they finish.

“We just have to learn to play better as a team, play harder, learn to finish. We just have to keep our heads up and focus on the next one,” Sprouse said.