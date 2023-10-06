ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout has a knack for putting the football exactly where it needs to be.

Quarterback Luke Gray out of Pendleton High has completed 112 passes for 1,744 yards in the first six weeks of play. In all that time, he has thrown just one interception on the way to a 5-1 record.

“The way he takes care of the football is special,” said Head Coach Grayson Howell.

The senior is also an integral part of the school’s basketball team, where he plays point guard.