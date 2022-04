GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – J.L. Mann cross country stars Madison and Kennedy Roush helped secure the Patriots a 5A State Championship win in 2021, among several other first place finishes.

Madison, a senior that will compete at Clemson this fall, took first place in the 5A title meet this past November, with Kennedy, a junior, taking third individually.

Kennedy took home the Region 1-5A title this past season while Madison came in a close second.