GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Riverside Warriors have dynamic players on both sides of the ball, led in part by big defensive tackle Marcus Downs and wide receiver/running back Mikkel Skinner.

Downs, who stands at a whopping 6 feet 5 inches and comes in around 280 pounds, made a verbal commitment to play his college ball at Georgia Tech after receiving 26 offers from top schools like Georgia, LSU and Florida.

Skinner was given the chance to step up after several players graduated and has in what is quickly shaping up to be a career season. In the first week alone, he racked up three receiving touchdowns after earning just two the season before. Just three weeks into the 2023 season, Skinner needs about 240 more yards to pass his all-purpose yards from last year.