GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout was a crowd favorite among college recruiters in his final season at Riverside High.

Defensive lineman Marcus Downs received nearly 30 college offers from schools all across the Power 5 conferences, including top programs like Georgia and North Carolina.

The 6-5, 260 pound senior initially set his sights on Georgia Tech, before making the switch and signing with UCF during the Dec. early signing period.

Fresh off his final season with the Warriors, Downs said he is ready to cut weight, build muscle, and prepare for his next chapter.