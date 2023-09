(WSPA) – This week’s high school standouts create a dynamic duo in the backfield for the Belton-Honea Path Bears.

Marquise Henderson and Shaheem Robbs are two of what Coach Russell Blackston said is a three-headed monster that run behind what Henderson called the best offensive line in the state.

In a week one win against Westside, junior Henderson racked up three touchdowns and 197 yards while senior Robbs added a touchdown and 144 yards of his own.