High School Standouts: McCall King, Christ Church

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Christ Church senior guard/forward McCall King has been making an impact for the Cavaliers for six years and is ready to take her talents to UNC Wilmington this fall.

King was a part of a state championship team in the 2018 season with the Cavaliers and is hoping to end her run at Christ Church with another this season.

King leads the team with just under 20 points per game and is a versatile piece on the floor, capable of doing damage in the paint, outside and on the defensive end.