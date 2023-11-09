HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – This week’s high school standout enters round two of high school football playoffs with an impressive stat for the Belton-Honea Path football team.

Kicker Peter Bertoni leads not only South Carolina, but the entire country in kick scoring, racking up 87 total points for the Bears.

Of the 87 points, 69 comes from extra points. Bertoni credited much of his success to the abilities of his powerhouse offense.

“The ability of my team; the snapper, the holder, it all comes down to that and I just gotta throw it back at them boys,” Bertoni said.

Fourteenth year head coach Russell Blackston agreed.

“We’ve scored over 70 touchdowns this year and that’s given him plenty of opportunities and he’s went in and excelled at his opportunities,” added Coach Blackston.

